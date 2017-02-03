Introducing, The Mad Naturalist to the BDN blog network

Imagine yourself in a public restroom. One of those rustic, underlit pit stops you find in neighborhood parks and low-budget rest areas – the ones with rickety stalls and yards of damp concrete. Reluctantly, grimly, you do your business, but, just as you get up to leave…

What’s that?

Startled from the shadowy corner stall, something scurries. Weaving and dodging between crumpled paper towels, a dark something seizes a smaller something and wedges itself into a crack beneath the sink. Even as you turn to the door, your eyes remained fixed on that crack. You don’t want to look; you have to. You need answers. What is it doing in there? Is that a leg? Why is it making that noise?!

My blog is kind of about that…